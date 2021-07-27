Home

    COVID Fight Podcast: Health Minister says India may start vaccinating children from August

    By Kanishka Sarkar | IST (Published)
    Tune in to COVID Fight Podcast as CNBC-TV18's Kanishka Sarkar talks about the vaccine against coronavirus for children in India and more on vaccination progress across the country.

    COVID Fight Podcast: Health Minister says India may start vaccinating children from August
    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed on July 27 that India would soon start administering COVID-19 vaccines to children. At a BJP parliamentary meeting in Delhi, he said that the government is likely to start vaccinating children from August.
    In this episode of the COVID Fight Podcast, CNBC-TV18's Kanishka Sarkar shares updates on the progress of India's vaccination drive and reports that suggest the country would miss its July-end target to administer over a 50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.
    She also throws light on a plea in the Supreme Court that seeks directions to the Centre to set up an international task force of experts to find out the extent to which the new COVID-19 virus strain was responsible for deaths in India between April and June 2021.
    Meanwhile, the UN has said that the COVID-19 pandemic is hitting conflict-ridden and impoverished countries much worse this year than in 2020.
    Tune in to COVID Fight Podcast for more
    (Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
