COVID Fight Podcast: Health Minister says India may start vaccinating children from August

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed on July 27 that India would soon start administering COVID-19 vaccines to children. At a BJP parliamentary meeting in Delhi, he said that the government is likely to start vaccinating children from August.

In this episode of the COVID Fight Podcast, CNBC-TV18's Kanishka Sarkar shares updates on the progress of India's vaccination drive and reports that suggest the country would miss its July-end target to administer over a 50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.

She also throws light on a plea in the Supreme Court that seeks directions to the Centre to set up an international task force of experts to find out the extent to which the new COVID-19 virus strain was responsible for deaths in India between April and June 2021.

Meanwhile, the UN has said that the COVID-19 pandemic is hitting conflict-ridden and impoverished countries much worse this year than in 2020.

Tune in to COVID Fight Podcast for more