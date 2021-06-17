COVID Fight Podcast: Has gap between Covishield doses been reduced; is Maharashtra staring at 3rd wave? Find out

Health officials in Maharashtra have warned that the state could soon witness a third wave of the coronavirus outbreak due to the Delta plus variant. If the third wave hits the state, the number of active patients could reach up to eight lakh, of which 80,000 or 10 percent would be children, state health department officials have said.

While Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned that if people fail to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, the state could deal with the third wave even before recovering from the second.

In today's edition of the COVID Fight Podcast, CNBC-TV18's Kanishka Sarkar brings you top updates on the coronavirus situation from India and around the world.

She talks about the latest developments on the controversy around the ideal interval between Covishield vaccine doses. Dr NK Arora, chairman of the COVID-19 Working Group of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, said that India is considering emerging evidence on whether or not we should revert to the four to eight-week gap between the two doses.

