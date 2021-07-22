COVID Fight Podcast: Govt says no cover-up of virus deaths; China rejects WHO proposal to revisit lab leak theory

The government has once again dismissed claims of COVID-19 deaths being underreported in India in the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament. In his statement in Rajya Sabha, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya refuted the allegations of underreporting COVID-19 deaths and said that the Centre only compiles and publishes data sent by state governments.

Meanwhile, China has rejected a World Health Organization (WHO) proposal of starting the second phase of tracing the origin of the virus to Wuhan, especially probing the lab leak theory.

In this episode of the COVID Fight Podcast, CNBC-TV18's Kanishka Sarkar shares the top developments on the pandemic from India and around the world as of July 22.

She talks about more athletes participating in Tokyo Olympics being tested positive for coronavirus, while most Indian athletes have opted out of joining the opening ceremony on July 23 citing virus concerns.

Tune in to COVID Fight Podcast for more.