COVID Fight Podcast: Govt panel favours mixing Covishield, Covaxin; $100 reward on getting jab in US

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on July 30 favoured the mixing and matching of Covishield and Covaxin vaccine doses, reports said.

The panel has recommended that permission be granted to Christian Medical College, Vellore, for conducting a clinical trial on the mixing of the two shots.

In this edition of the COVID Fight Podcast, CNBC-TV18’s Kanishka Sarkar brings you the top developments on the pandemic from India and around the world.

She talks about why US states are racing to use COVID-19 vaccines before they expire. Moreover, President Joe Biden has urged states and localities to offer residents cash rewards to get COVID-19 shots.

Meanwhile, Japan has decided to expand states of emergency to three prefectures near Olympic host Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka.

