COVID Fight Podcast: Govt announces crash course for frontline workers; the Covishield vaccine gap controversy and more

The government has announced that a customised crash course will be launched for frontline workers and the youth will be trained to work as health assistance to battle a possible third wave of the coronavirus.

She delves into the Covishield vaccine gap controversy which kicked up a storm after a few scientists said they didn't back the 12 to 16 weeks gap between two doses. MD Gupte, former director of the state-run National Institute of Epidemiology, said that the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation had backed increasing the dosing interval to 8-12 weeks. This is per the gap, which was advised by the World Health Organization (WHO) as well.

