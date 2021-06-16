Home

    COVID Fight Podcast: Govt announces crash course for frontline workers; the Covishield vaccine gap controversy and more

    By Kanishka Sarkar | IST (Published)
    In today's edition of the COVID Fight Podcast, CNBC-TV18's Kanishka Sarkar brings you all the updates on the coronavirus situation from India and around the world and delves into the Covishield vaccine gap controversy. Tune in for more.

    The government has announced that a customised crash course will be launched for frontline workers and the youth will be trained to work as health assistance to battle a possible third wave of the coronavirus.
    In today's edition of the COVID Fight Podcast, CNBC-TV18's Kanishka Sarkar brings you all the updates on the coronavirus situation from India and around the world.
    She delves into the Covishield vaccine gap controversy which kicked up a storm after a few scientists said they didn't back the 12 to 16 weeks gap between two doses. MD Gupte, former director of the state-run National Institute of Epidemiology, said that the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation had backed increasing the dosing interval to 8-12 weeks. This is per the gap, which was advised by the World Health Organization (WHO) as well.
    Tune in to the COVID Fight Podcast for more.
    (Edited by: By Jerome Anthony)
