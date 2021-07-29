COVID Fight Podcast: Fully vaccinated may soon be allowed to travel in Mumbai local trains; US brings back masks

Bharat Biotech’s chairman and managing director Krishna Ella on July 29 said public behaviour is very irresponsible and it is what will decide the course of the third COVID-19 wave.

In this edition of the COVID Fight Podcast, CNBC-TV18’s Kanishka Sarkar talks about top developments on the pandemic from India and around the world.

She talks about a recent Maharashtra cabinet meeting where authorities discussed the possibility of allowing fully vaccinated people in Mumbai to travel in local trains and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses.

She also shares why the US has once again recommended wearing masks indoors even to people who are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, in Australia’s Sydney, authorities have increased police powers to shut down businesses not complying with lockdown measures.

