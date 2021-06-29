Home

    COVID Fight Podcast: Fresh cases drop below 40k for 1st time in 3 months, Moderna gets EUA in India

    Profile image
    By Kanishka Sarkar | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Tune in to COVID Fight podcast as CNBC-TV18’s Kanishka Sakar shares the latest on the country’s infection tally, US aid to India, and more on vaccines and vaccine passports

    COVID Fight Podcast: Fresh cases drop below 40k for 1st time in 3 months, Moderna gets EUA in India
    India recorded less than 40,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time in over three months on June 29. The daily death toll too remained below 1,000 for the second consecutive day.
    However, as experts continue to warn of a third wave, it could be a tough road ahead. To help India gear up for a third wave, the US has stepped in and announced an additional $41 million in assistance to enhance the country's health services. This takes the total aid from the country to over $200 million.
    In this episode of the COVID Fight podcast, CNBC-TV18's Kanishka Sarkar shares updates on Moderna getting emergency use authorisation from the Indian drug regulator for its vaccine, the government's take on pregnant women being allowed to take the jab, and more on vaccine trials for children.
    She also talks about the latest on the controversy over vaccine passports and what the European Union said about travellers who have been administered the Covishield vaccine.
    Tune in to COVID Fight podcast for more.
