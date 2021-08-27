COVID Fight Podcast: France 4th wave recedes; virus bigger blood clot threat than vaccines, says study

A large study led by the University of Oxford has found that a coronavirus infection presents a much higher risk of developing a blood clot than the first dose of either the Oxford/AstraZeneca or the Pfizer/BioNTech jab.

Meanwhile, French Health Minister Olivier Veran has said, the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections is receding in the European country but is not over yet.

