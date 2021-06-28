Home

    COVID Fight podcast: FinMin announces new relief package; Maharashtra tightens curbs again

    By Kanishka Sarkar | IST (Updated)
    Tune in to COVID Fight podcast as CNBC-TV18’s Kanishka Sarkar talks about the eight economic relief measures announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman, the latest on Delta plus variant, reopening of schools, and more.

    The Union Finance Ministry on June 28 announced a fresh stimulus package for sectors hit hard by the second COVID-19 wave.
    A Rs 1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee scheme, a new Credit Guarantee Scheme that will facilitate loans to 25 lakh persons via Micro Finance Institutions, and free visas for five lakh tourists were among the measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
    Other measures include financial support to registered tourist guides, stakeholders in Travel and Tourism, additional Rs 1.5 lakh crore for Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, additional protein-based fertilizer subsidy for farmers, and extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.
    In this episode of the COVID Fight podcast, CNBC-TV18's Kanishka Sarkar talks about the eight economic relief measures announced by the FM today, the latest on Delta plus variant, reopening of schools, and more.
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC Life696.20 -29.75 -4.10
    Titan Company1,728.05 -25.80 -1.47
    TCS3,336.75 -44.05 -1.30
    Shree Cements28,390.20 -338.90 -1.18
    Coal India147.20 -1.55 -1.04
