COVID Fight Podcast: Economic recovery roots deepened in July; 'lockdowns can't go on forever', says Australian PM

As COVID-19-related restrictions were eased across the country, roots of economic recovery deepened in July 2021, a report by ICRA Ratings said. The unlocking in the country has manifested itself in improving performance across various high frequency industrial and service sector indicators, mobility and toll collections in July 2021, the report added.

Meanwhile, India recorded its lowest daily cases in 160 days on August 23 and China reported no locally transmitted case for the first time since July. And as Australia flights the Delta variant outbreak, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that COVID-19 lockdowns are unsustainable.

