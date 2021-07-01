Home

    COVID Fight Podcast: Delta variant spreads to 96 nations; Covishield makes it to Green Pass list

    COVID Fight Podcast: Delta variant spreads to 96 nations; Covishield makes it to Green Pass list

    By Kanishka Sarkar
    Tune in to COVID Fight Podcast as CNBC-TV18’s Kanishka Sarkar talks about the spread of Delta variant, Covishield’s inclusion in EU’s Green Pass list, Indonesia facing India-like second wave and more

    COVID Fight Podcast: Delta variant spreads to 96 nations; Covishield makes it to Green Pass list
    The second COVID-19 wave in India caused by the Delta variant may be simmering, but the variant has now reportedly spread to nearly 100 countries.
    The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that in the coming months, the highly transmissible strain will become the dominant variant globally.
    Meanwhile, amid a row over vaccine passports, seven European Union countries today added India's Covishield vaccine to the Green Pass list. The move comes after India had requested EU members to individually consider allowing Indians who have been administered Covishield and Covaxin vaccines to travel to Europe.
    On the global front, Indonesia is at the cusp of facing an India-like second COVID-19 wave as the country is witnessing an exponential spike in cases, which has strained the country's medical system.
    In this latest episode of the COVID Fight Podcast, CNBC-TV18's Kanishka Sarkar talks in detail about WHO's take on the Delta variant, Canada's new treatment for rare blood clots after inoculation, and the latest on vaccines.
    Tune in for more to the COVID Fight Podcast for more.
