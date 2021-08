Maharashtra COVID task force member Dr Shashank Joshi said on August 18 that Delta plus variant of coronavirus is not a worrying factor as it is forming less than one percent of the current strain.

Meanwhile, a study has found that the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is unable to evade the antibodies generated by vaccination.

Tune in to this edition of COVID Fight Podcast as CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar shares details on COVID variants and more on the pandemic from around the world.