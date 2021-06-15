COVID Fight Podcast: Daily cases drop, but experts warn on explosion in numbers; more on deadly variants

As India continues its battle against the coronavirus and subsequent variants that took a toll on the country in the form of the second wave, the situation seems to be improving as overall cases are on the decline.
On Tuesday, India recorded the lowest daily COVID-19 count in the past 75 days.
However, health experts said that India could have averted the spread of the deadly variants in the second wave.
Moreover, doctors have warned of an explosion of cases in Delhi as people in the national capital are defying COVID-19 norms.
