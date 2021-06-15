Home

    COVID Fight Podcast: Daily cases drop, but experts warn on explosion in numbers; more on deadly variants

    By Kanishka Sarkar | IST (Updated)
    Tune in to CNBC-TV18's COVID Fight podcast to find out why health experts say India could have averted the spread of deadly variants in the second wave and more

    As India continues its battle against the coronavirus and subsequent variants that took a toll on the country in the form of the second wave, the situation seems to be improving as overall cases are on the decline.
    In this edition of COVID Fight Podcast, a brand new series from CNBC-TV18's stable, Kanishka Sarkar brings to you the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic from India and around the world.
    On Tuesday, India recorded the lowest daily COVID-19 count in the past 75 days.
    However, health experts said that India could have averted the spread of the deadly variants in the second wave.
    Moreover, doctors have warned of an explosion of cases in Delhi as people in the national capital are defying COVID-19 norms.
    Tune in to the COVID Fight Podcast for more.
