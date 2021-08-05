COVID Fight Podcast: Covishield dosage gap may be reduced; WHO says global cases could top 200 million

The World Health Organization said on August 5 that the Delta variant of coronavirus has been reported in 135 countries and the global case count could exceed 200 million in the second week this month.

In this edition of the COVID Fight Podcast, CNBC-TV18's Kanishka Sarkar brings you the top developments on the pandemic from around the world.

She talks about reports suggesting that the Centre could consider reducing the gap between two doses of the Covishield vaccine. She also shares details of a study that has claimed the annual influenza vaccine may protect against severe effects of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, despite WHO's call for a halt on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots until at least the end of September, Germany and France have decided to start them earlier.

To know more, tune in to COVID Fight Podcast.