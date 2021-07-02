Home

    COVID Fight Podcast: Centre dispatches expert teams to 6 states; Kerala preps health workers for 3rd wave

    Tune in to this episode of COVID Fight Podcast as CNBC-TV18’s Kanishka Sarkar shares the latest on India’s infection tally, expert views on the mix and match of vaccine doses, and impact of Delta strain across the world.

    COVID Fight Podcast: Centre dispatches expert teams to 6 states; Kerala preps health workers for 3rd wave
    Kerala has decided to train its health workers in child care as experts suggest the third COVID-19 wave would affect children the most. Moreover, with states such as Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Manipur are witnessing a high number of daily cases, the Centre has deputed expert teams to help in response and management.
    In this episode of the COVID Fight Podcast, CNBC-TV18's Kanishka Sarkar shares the latest updates on India's infection tally, expert views on the mix and match of vaccine doses, and the impact of the Delta strain across the world.
    Tune in to COVID Fight Podcast for more.
