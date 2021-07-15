Home

    COVID Fight Podcast: Can you contract 2 coronavirus variants at one time? Rishabh Pant tests positive and more

    COVID Fight Podcast: Can you contract 2 coronavirus variants at one time? Rishabh Pant tests positive and more

    By CNBCTV18.COM | IST (Published)
    Tune in to COVID Fight Podcast as CNBC-TV18’s Kanishka Sarkar talks about how two variants of coronavirus can simultaneously infect a person and what is the effective treatment against it.

    COVID Fight Podcast: Can you contract 2 coronavirus variants at one time? Rishabh Pant tests positive and more
    A 90-year-old Belgian woman, who had contracted the Alpha as well as the Beta variants of coronavirus, recently died, triggering concerns about the implications of contracting two variants of the virus at the same time.
    In this episode of the COVID Fight Podcast, CNBC-TV18’s Kanishka Sarkar shares what experts have said about the situation and how vaccines and treatment work when a person is infected with two variants.
    She also discusses how effective shots against COVID-19 are for people who have a weak immune system and what precautionary measures they must take.
    Meanwhile, Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, who is in England for a Test series next month, has tested positive for the viral disease and is currently in isolation.
    Tune in to COVID Fight Podcast for more...
    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech1,039.75 50.30 5.08
    Larsen1,609.35 64.65 4.19
    Tech Mahindra1,112.45 33.95 3.15
    Wipro575.90 14.20 2.53
    Hindalco401.45 9.80 2.50
