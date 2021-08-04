COVID Fight Podcast: As states show rise in R-factor, experts say 'don’t panic, mask up'

Even as concerns are being raised over the rise in fresh COVID-19 cases across multiple states, experts suggest that there is no need to panic and instead people must mask up and get vaccinated.

Moreover, though they did point to the worrying R-factor in some states, they said it is too early to declare the beginning of a new wave.

In this edition of the COVID Fight Podcast, CNBC-TV18’s Kanishka Sarkar brings you top developments on the pandemic from India and around the world.

She talks about Mumbai getting its first genome sequencing laboratory and West Bengal’s plan to conduct genome sequencing on fully vaccinated people who have tested positive for the virus.

She also delves into a Lancet study that suggests that long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms are rare in children.

Meanwhile, China has reported the maximum daily cases since January due to the outbreak of the Delta variant.

