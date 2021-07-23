COVID Fight Podcast: AIIMS chief says possible to delay 3rd wave; Tokyo Olympics linked cases surge past 100

The chief of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Dr. Randeep Guleria on July 23 suggested that it is possible to delay the third COVID-19 wave.

In this episode of the COVID Fight Podcast, CNBC-TV18’s Kanishka Sarkar talks about how, according to the AIIMS director, the third wave can be delayed and even flattened.

She also discusses why the government said it may be premature to conclude that complications like lung fibrosis and increased thrombotic events due to COVID-19 are on the rise.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases associated with the Tokyo Olympics have breached the 100-mark. The worrying milestone was touched on the day the Games officially opened with a ceremony attended by less than 1,000 dignitaries.

