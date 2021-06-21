Home

    COVID Fight podcast: 3rd wave inevitable, says AIIMS chief; focus now on learning to live with virus

    By Kanishka Sarkar | IST (Updated)
    Tune in to COVID Fight Podcast as CNBC-TV18's Kanishka Sarkar talks about the 'inevitable' third wave, India’s vaccination plan, WHO official’s take on booster shots against COVID-19 variants and more

    Even as daily COVID-19 cases in the country are declining, All India Institute of Medical Sciences Chief Dr Randeep Guleria has said that a third wave is inevitable. He added that the third wave can hit the country in the next six to eight weeks.
    In today's edition of the COVID Fight Podcast, CNBC-TV18's Kanishka Sarkar brings you the top updates on India's vaccination plan, WHO official's take on booster shots against COVID-19 variants, and more on the way how we can learn to live with the virus going forward.
    According to a Bloomberg report, after more than a year of obsessively tracking COVID-19 cases, epidemiologists are starting to shift their focus to other measures.
    With rich countries vaccinating growing proportions of their vulnerable populations, the link between infection numbers and deaths appears to be diminishing, the report suggests. The focus is on learning to live with the virus -- and on the data that matters most to avoid fresh lockdowns.
    Tune in to COVID Fight podcast to know more.
