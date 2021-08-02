Home

    COVID Fight Podcast: 3rd wave expected in August, will peak in October, say experts

    COVID Fight Podcast: 3rd wave expected in August, will peak in October, say experts

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    In this edition of CNBCTV18.com's COVID Fight Podcast, Yashi Gupta shares details on the third COVID wave and when is it expected in India. Tune in to know more

    India is expected to witness a spike in COVID-19 cases in August in what experts are suggesting would be the third virus wave in the country. According to researchers Mathukumalli Vidyasagar and Manindra Agrawal, the third wave would peak in October.
    In this edition of CNBCTV18.com's COVID Fight Podcast, Yashi Gupta shares updates on the coronavirus situation from India and around the world.
    Apart from the new research on the third wave of the pandemic, she discusses India's daily infection tally and shares updates on the progress of the country's vaccination drive.
    Tune in to the COVID Fight podcast to know more.
    (Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
