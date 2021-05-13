COVID drive: Bajaj Auto to pay salary of deceased staff for up to 2 years

Bajaj Auto, in a new initiative for its staff, has committed to pay the salary of an employee to the family members for up to two years in case of death due to COVID-19.

It is the latest in a series of measures that the world's largest manufacturer of two-wheelers has taken for its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bajaj Auto will also pay for the education of two children of a deceased employee till graduation in any stream of their choice.

The company has also extended five-year hospitalisation insurance to cover all family members of a deceased employee.

The Pune-based company announced via LinkedIn, "Payment of monthly salary of up to Rs 2 lakh per month for 24 months, education assistance for a maximum of two children of Rs 1 lakh per child per annum up to graduation and Rs 5 lakh per annum per child for graduation will be offered under the assistance policy."

The company clarified that this policy would be retrospectively applicable to all permanent employees since April, 2020.

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director, Bajaj Auto, said, "When asked how we should treat others, Ramana Maharshi replied, 'There are no others.' It is with this sense of oneness that we shall do our utmost for any extended families of Bajaj Auto who might be devastated by the loss of their loved ones who went beyond the call of duty in the face of this pandemic."

“As an employee-centric organisation, we will continue to provide constant support to all our employees through various measures and initiatives including but not limited to COVID care facilities, proactive testing, hospitalisation assistance, vaccination camps, " Bajaj Auto said in its statement.

Apart from its employee-centric policies, Bajaj has also committed to helping society at large in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic. The company has made a Rs 300-crore pledge for India’s fight against COVID-19, which will go to various government organisations and NGOs and also towards the purchase and procurement of 12 oxygen plants, among other respiratory equipment.

The company has also provided subsistence assistance to many daily wage labourers and needy individuals whose livelihoods were affected since the start of the pandemic last year.