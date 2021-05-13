COVID drive: Bajaj Auto to pay salary of deceased staff for up to 2 years Updated : May 13, 2021 05:29:54 IST Company extends hospitalisation cover for family members of deceased staff to 5 years Bajaj also pledges financial assistance for education of up to 2 children till their graduation Bajaj has already committed Rs 300 crore for India's fight against COVID Published : May 13, 2021 05:29 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply