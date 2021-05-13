  • SENSEX
COVID drive: Bajaj Auto to pay salary of deceased staff for up to 2 years

Updated : May 13, 2021 05:29:54 IST

Company extends hospitalisation cover for family members of deceased staff to 5 years
Bajaj also pledges financial assistance for education of up to 2 children till their graduation
Bajaj has already committed Rs 300 crore for India's fight against COVID
Published : May 13, 2021 05:29 PM IST

