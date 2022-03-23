COVID conscious: 50% Indians want strong govt action on Omicron BA.2, Deltacron, says survey

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the globe, nearly three out of four Indians want the government to take proactive measures to prevent the spread of another COVID-19 wave in India, according to a survey. At least 50 percent of the respondents believe that the government should be conducting aggressive genome sequencing to mitigate risk from BA.2 mutations and Deltacron, according to a survey conducted by LocalCircles.

The BA.2 is a sub-variant of the B.1.1.529 or Omicron variant of COVID-19 that swept through the globe in winter. The variant was highly infectious and caused the largest spike of daily COVID-19 cases ever seen, though its severity was noted to be less than that of the Delta variant. Now, cases of BA.2 sub-lineage are quickly spreading through Europe and slowly starting to spread through the US. Several cases of BA.2 have also been reported in India.

The Delta-Omicron variant is a recombinant variant that emerged after cells were infected with both viruses at the same time. While initial reports were debunked, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed the presence of the recombinant variant, being informally called the Deltacron by many, and stated that it must be monitored carefully.

The survey of 18,500 Indians from 303 districts of India has betrayed the apprehension that many have over the spread of another wave in India, with 53 percent of the respondents wanting the government to enforce “masking and social distancing protocols,” as mask usage continues to slip in India once more.

In response to the government lifting restrictions on international flights from March 27, 52 percent of respondents added that the government should impose flight restrictions on countries where either the BA.2 sub-lineage or the Deltacron recombinant have been found. Additionally, 44 percent called for aggressive genome sequencing from the government.