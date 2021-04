COVID cases at 2 lakh/day: Mapping latest state-wise restrictions

India’s total COVID-19 cases have risen by more than 2 lakh for a second day running with a record reading of 2.17 lakh. 1,185 deaths have been reported which is the biggest single-day increase in the last seven months. There is a silver lining – the increase in active cases is lower versus the last two days, but it still remains around the 1 lakh mark. Also, recoveries have picked up and an increase of more than a lakh has been reported for the first time.

On Thursday, Delhi announced a weekend curfew and said that theatres can operate only with 30 percent capacity. Karnataka has ruled out a statewide lockdown. Despite the rising cases, it continues with the existing restrictions. Uttar Pradesh has introduced a night curfew for all cities where there are more than 2,000 active cases.

Madhya Pradesh also continues with weekend lockdowns in all urban areas. Kerala has directed the restaurants and shops to close by 9 pm. On a daily basis, there is a state-wide night curfew in the state of Punjab. Tamil Nadu has also capped the capacity for malls, restaurants and other public spaces.

Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana and Odisha also continue with night curfews across several of their cities.

Here is a ready reckoner of the current restrictions:

Announces weekend curfew, theaters can operate with 30% capacity

Continues with weekend lockdowns in urban areas

Imposes night curfew in districts with over 2,000 active cases

Restaurants and shops can operate till 9 pm

State-wide night curfew till April 30

Industries allowed to remain open with strict SOPs

Restaurants, malls can be open till 11 pm with 50% capacity

Imposes night curfew in some parts

Rules out a state-wide lockdown

Continues with night curfew in some cities