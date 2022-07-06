COVID booster shot can now be taken 6 months after second dose

The booster dose gap has been reduced from nine months to six months for all adults, according to the latest statement released by Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of the National Health Mission.

The National Technical Group on Immunisation has recommended the duration between the second and precautionary doses be revised from the existing nine months or 39 weeks to six months or 26 weeks.

Precaution doses for beneficiaries in the 18-59 years category will be given after completion of six months from the date of administration of the second COVID-19 dose at private COVID vaccination centres. Beneficiaries aged above 60 years and frontline and healthcare workers too can get their booster shots six months post the second jab.

Precaution doses were made available to all adults from April 10, however they were permitted to take it only nine months after their second dose.

While the move was welcomed, sources had suggested that the time gap was likely to be reduced.