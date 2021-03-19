COVID-battered states: First wave vs second wave

The recent spike in the COVID-19 cases is an indication that the second wave is here, warn experts and officials in the government. On Friday, India saw a spike of nearly 40,000 fresh infections in 24 hours — the highest daily rise since November 29 last year.

Just two days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told chief ministers that quick and decisive actions will be required to stop the second wave of coronavirus from striking India.

In a video conference with political leaders, he warned of a nationwide outbreak. He also noted that newer places had been added to the list of infected areas. “We are seeing COVID-19 cases even in areas which were considered safe zones,” PM Modi said.

While the addition of safe zones to the list of COVID-affected areas is a matter of concern, it is also worrying that the highest contributors in the second wave are the same as those worst-hit during the first wave. States such as Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Punjab and Karnataka, which recorded high infection rates in the first wave, have seen a spike in the past few weeks.

Maharashtra

For instance, Maharashtra, during the first wave, accounted for nearly 60-70 percent of India’s total caseload. In the second wave, not much has changed. On Thursday, Maharashtra recorded 25,833 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike since last March. The closest it recorded to this figure was on September 11, 2020, with 24,886 cases. A Central team report had said earlier this week that the state was at the cusp of a second wave.

The spike in cases has led to night curfews in Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur, among other areas. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has also said that the rise in cases has made night curfew a necessity.

Kerala

Despite being applauded for its efforts to tackle the virus, Kerala has continued to record a high number of cases. In February 2021, it was reported that more than 74 percent of the active cases in India were being reported from Kerala and Maharashtra. For several months, it continued to be the second-highest contributor of coronavirus cases in India.

In November 2020, with an active caseload of 86,664, it was second only to Maharashtra. On Wednesday, Kerala logged 2,098 fresh COVID-19 cases, including two UK returnees, making it a major contributor in the second wave as well. The high numbers in Kerala have been attributed to rigorous testing in the southern state.

Punjab

Following Kerala on the list of highest COVID-19 contributors, Punjab has seen a 400 percent increase in the number of cases between February 11 and March 11 this year, The Print reported. The daily positivity rate in the state increased to over 5 percent in March from less than 1 percent in January. The report also said that the state had a 3.15 percent COVID-19 death rate, which is two and a half times the national average.

As of Thursday, Punjab's coronavirus tally stood at 2,05,418, forcing the government to impose night curfews and call for a closure of cinemas, multiplexes, restaurants, malls etc. to remain closed on Sundays. In the first wave, the state had witnessed 3,801 cases between November 1 and 8 last year while 3,486 cases and 107 deaths were reported from October 18 to 24 last year.

Delhi

National capital Delhi also saw a surge in COVID-19 cases, adding 607 infections on Thursday, the highest since January 6. With active cases nearing the 3,000-mark, experts are worried that this could be the beginning of a major second wave. During November, amid the first wave, the city was recording an average of 6,122 new infections every single day.

Karnataka