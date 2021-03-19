  • SENSEX
COVID-battered states: First wave vs second wave

Updated : March 19, 2021 06:41 PM IST

On Friday, India saw a spike of nearly 40,000 fresh infections in 24 hours — the highest daily rise since November 29 last year.
Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Punjab and Karnataka, which recorded high infection rates during the first wave, have seen a caseload spurt in the past few weeks.
