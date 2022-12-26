COVID alert: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya warns against 'infodemic'

Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, met virtually with physicians and IMA officials on Monday, December 23, and encouraged them to join the battle against COVID-19 by dispelling fears and preventing an 'infodemic' by disseminating factual information. “It is important to be on the alert and follow COVID appropriate behaviour, and refrain from spreading unverified information,” he said.

"Union Ministry of Health has been sharing information on various aspects of COVID prevention and management. I urge everyone to access and share only verified information and encourage others to also do so," he said while interacting with about 100 doctors from across the country and members of Indian Medical Association (IMA).

आज देशभर के करीब 100 public health experts और clinicians से कोविड-19 प्रबंधन के संदर्भ में बातचीत की। Today, interacted with about 100 public health experts and clinicians from across the country regarding Covid-19 management. pic.twitter.com/WeB2SPnDW1— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 26, 2022

"You have been our ambassadors during the country’s fight against COVID-19. I value your contribution and salute the selfless dedication and service of the healthcare professionals. I urge you to be our partners and ambassadors to prevent an infodemic by educating the public on various aspects of the COVID-19 disease and its prevention and management aspects," he said. He expressed confidence that doctors would continue to work dedicatedly in this fight, as they have been doing till now.

Additionally, he noted that Indian citizens look up to our COVID warriors for advice, and with the current rise in COVID-19 instances worldwide, it is the experts' duty to dispel myths and misinformation so that fears may be avoided.

He underlined the need to educate the public on COVID-19 updated data, the immunisation campaign, and government initiatives to lessen even the tiniest sense of fear among the populace.

He also recommended the susceptible populations to take precautionary dosages and to follow the "Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate & Adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour" protocol. Only by continuing our combined efforts will we be able to maintain the progress we have already made, he said.

Discussing the mock drill that will take place across the nation tomorrow (December 27), Mandaviya was careful to underline that “based on our previous experience of managing this pandemic, we are undertaking several exercises, one such being the mock drill that will happen across the country tomorrow. Such exercises would help our operational readiness, help in filling gaps if any and will consequently strengthen our public health response.”

The conference was attended by Lav Agarwal, AS; Dr Atul Goel, DGHS; IMA members; and renowned medical professionals.