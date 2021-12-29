COVID-19's Omicron variant may lead to endemic stage: Maharashtra health official

Even as the Omicron is more transmissible than the Delta strain and escapes immunity generated by vaccines, the new variant of COVID-19 requires less hospitalisation and may lead to the endemic stage, a Maharashtra health official has told news agency Press Trust of India.

Noting that little hospitalisation is required for the Omicron, Dr Pradeep Awate told PTI that health experts hoped that the trend could continue. “If this happens, Omicron will act as a natural vaccination and may help in its (COVID-19) progression towards the endemic stage," Maharashtra’s surveillance officer said.

Recently, Ben Krishna of the University of Cambridge, wrote in The Conversation that although the Omicron is unlikely to be the last variant of COVID-19, it is likely to be the final variant of concern.

“If we are lucky, and the course of this pandemic is hard to predict, SARS-CoV-2 will probably become an endemic virus that slowly mutates over time,” Krishna wrote.

The total number of Omicron cases reached 781 across the country on Wednesday, Hindustan Times reported. The highest number of cases were recorded in the New Delhi and Maharashtra. Delhi reported 238 cases till Wednesday, including 57 recoveries. Maharashtra has the second-highest Omicron count with 167 cases, including 72 recoveries. The variant, which was first detected in South Africa, had spread to 21 states in India.

According to the Health Ministry data, Kerala, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Rajasthan, Haryana and West Bengal have all recorded two-digit figures of Omicron cases.

After facing the brutal second wave of COVID-19 led by the Delta variant, Maharashtra's health sector faces another challenge with the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The state also reported a large number of mucormycosis cases, which is also called the ' black fungus '.

During the second wave, Maharashtra had reported around 60,000 deaths within two months of April and May, Awate told PTI. After a short decline, the figures have started increasing again, he said.

Meanwhile, a health expert told Al Jazeera that though the Omicron shows less severity and hospital admissions that the earlier strains, the numbers of positive cases are rising steeply which will lead to more people being off work. As a result, frontline services such as transport, police, fire services and healthcare will be affected, Dr Amir Khan, senior lecturer at The University of Leeds School of Medicine, wrote in Al Jazeera.