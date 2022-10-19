    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homehealthcare News

    Women twice as likely as men to develop long COVID, finds study

    Women twice as likely as men to develop long COVID, finds study

    Women twice as likely as men to develop long COVID, finds study
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The World Health Organization (WHO) defines long COVID as symptoms that are present three months after becoming infected with COVID-19 with a minimum duration of two months

    Women are twice as likely as men to experience the long-term symptoms of COVID-19, according to a study. Researchers at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington, US, estimate that globally 63 percent of those with long COVID during the first two years of the pandemic were female.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Pregnancy to prejudice, biases haunt the Indian workplace — what's the way out?

    Pregnancy to prejudice, biases haunt the Indian workplace — what's the way out?

    IST8 Min(s) Read

    The World Health Organization (WHO) defines long COVID as symptoms that are present three months after becoming infected with COVID-19 with a minimum duration of two months. The study, published recently in the journal JAMA, also found that the risk of developing long COVID increased dramatically for women who were hospitalised with the SARS-CoV-2 virus compared to men who also faced hospitalisation.
    "Since SARS-CoV-2 first began to spread around the globe in 2020, three long COVID symptom clusters have prevented otherwise healthy people from fully recovering, keeping them from returning to work or school and even forcing them to seek further medical attention or other rehabilitative services," said Theo Vos, Professor of Health Metrics at IHME and the research paper's senior author.
    The team estimates that in 2020 and 2021, around 51 percent of long COVID patients complained of persistent fatigue with bodily pain or mood swings, 60 per cent reported that they suffered from respiratory issues, and 35 percent reported cognitive problems.
    The researchers also found that in 38 percent of Long Covid cases, two or all three of the symptom clusters overlapped.
    "This important research estimates the proportion, severity, and duration of long COVID symptoms that can help health communities and policymakers understand the need for proper medical treatment and adequate access to services to help people recover," study lead author Sarah Wulf Hanson, research scientist at IHME, said in a statement.
    The average duration of long COVID symptoms was nine months for those who were hospitalised and four months for those who were not, the researchers said. About 15 percent of those with long COVID symptoms three months after becoming infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus continued to experience symptoms even at 12 months, they added.
    Also Read: Dengue, Swine flu spreads in Mumbai and Bihar; Pakistan and Sri Lanka face similar woes
     
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    coronavirusCOVID

    Next Article

    As experts warn of spike in COVID cases during festive and winter seasons, Centre may issue new health advisory

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng