A devastating second COVID-19 wave in India has spurred the need to urgently prepare for better mitigation and management of similar future spikes in infection. The Rockefeller Foundation has released a report today that lays out a strategic roadmap to address some of the challenges.

The report - which has been released in partnership with the Principal Scientific Advisor's Office - says that close to a billion may not get a vaccine dose over the next eight to 12 months, with the prospect of more infective and deadly mutations emerging.

Therefore testing and tracing should continue to be an integrated part of the systemic pandemic response and it should be calibrated to complement the vaccination programme.

The report recommends a cafeteria-style approach to testing, which will enable the availability of a portfolio of tests with clear guidance on how to be used.

It also recommends undertaking well-designed sero-surveys, quality checks on new testing technologies, ensuring equitable access to testing and scaling of genome sequencing efforts among other suggestions.

To discuss the report and initiatives taken by The Rockefeller Foundation for the mitigation of COVID-19 and future preparedness, CNBC-TV18 Managing Editor Shereen Bhan spoke to Dr Rajiv Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation, JVR Prasada Rao, former Health Secretary, NK Ganguly, former Director-General of ICMR and Professor Sarang Deo - Ops Management at ISB.