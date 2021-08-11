COVID-19: Why are fully vaccinated people getting infected?

The COVID-19 vaccination rollout has gained momentum across the globe. While the vaccines may not entirely prevent infections, they will reduce the severity of disease and need for hospitalisation. Once a person is fully vaccinated, the body’s defence system is equipped to recognise the virus and fight it.

However, fully vaccinated people have started showing signs of COVID-19 infections in the US and Europe. While vaccines help in protecting against the virus, they do not claim to be 100 percent efficient/efficacious.

Therefore, even if you are fully vaccinated, you can still get infected and fall sick, experts say. However, they also add that if you get sick after taking both the doses, the illness would be less severe -- and that is the biggest reason to get vaccinated.

Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at the UK’s University of Warwick’s Medical School, told CNBC that cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people or what is now known as ‘breakthrough’ cases, serve as reminders of the fact that no vaccine is 100 percent effective in preventing infections.

In addition to this, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has mutated multiple times since the outbreak and strains such as the Delta variant are highly contagious. The Delta variant has wreaked havoc across the world.

Young said waning immunity and the Delta variant have had an impact on the effectiveness of a vaccine.

There is still not much information available on how long the immunity induced by vaccines lasts and discussions are underway in the US and UK on whether booster shots should be rolled out to combat the Delta variant.

According to data compiled by NBC News, at least 125,000 fully vaccinated people in the US have tested positive for COVID-19, out of which 14,000 had succumbed to the infection. Over 164.2 million Americans have been vaccinated so far and breakthrough cases account for less than 0.08 percent.

The US Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC) said it is expecting breakthrough cases. A small percentage of fully vaccinated people will get sick, get hospitalised and even die from COVID-19, the CDC has said.

Andrew Freedman, from Cardiff Medical School in the UK, told CNBC that vaccines are good at protecting against severe infection, hospitalisation and death but are less effective in offering complete protection against infection. He added that many people who are fully vaccinated are still getting infected by the Delta variant and the symptoms in most cases are mild.