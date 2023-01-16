Trying to curb the latest outbreak and prevent a new wave of infections in other countries, here are the guidelines the WHO now recommends.

The World Health Organisation released a fresh set of guidelines on Friday to battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It updated its existing recommendations on masking, treatment and patient care as the virus continues to spread across the globe.

A recent study published in the Nature Medicine journal predicted that by the end of January, all citizens of Beijing — that is 22 million people — will have been infected by the coronavirus. This news comes hand in hand as China on Saturday reported that over 60,000 people in the republic had died of COVID-19 since early December, a big jump from previously reported figures.

In a bid to curb the latest outbreak and prevent a new wave of infections in other countries, here are the guidelines the WHO now recommends:

'Mask up'

The WHO recommends using a mask for those in crowded, enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces, following a recent exposure to COVID-19, when someone suspects or has COVID-19 and when someone is at high risk for COVID-19. Updating this existing policy, the agency also now recommends that people use masks irrespective of their local epidemiological situation due to the current global spread of the virus.

For other situations on when to mask up, the WHO recommends people conduct a risk assessment based on factors such as local epidemiological trends, rising hospitalisation levels, levels of vaccination coverage and immunity in the community and the setting they're in.

'Isolate for 10 days'

The WHO now recommends patients with COVID-19 symptoms and no test to isolate for 10 days from the date of symptom onset, reducing it from the previously stipulated 13 days. It had earlier recommended the 10-day isolation plus an additional three days after symptoms were resolved.

However, according to the organisation, COVID-19 patients can be discharged early if they test negative on an antigen-based rapid test.

For those who test positive but aren't reporting symptoms, the WHO recommends a 5-day isolation period instead of 10 days.

According to evidence quoted by the organisation, symptomatic patients who get discharged on the 5th day are three times more likely to infect others than those who get discharged on the 10th day.

'Strongly recommend Paxlovid'

Since first recommending COVID-19 treatment nirmatrelvir-ritonavir in April 2022, the WHO has now extended a "strong recommendation" for the oral medication commonly known as Paxlovid.

Pregnant or breastfeeding individuals with non-severe COVID-19 should consult with their doctors before its use.

It continues to rally against the use sotrovimab and casirivimab-imdevimab (REGEN‑COV) as COVID-19 treatment options, claiming they "lack or have diminished activity" against current variants such as omicron.

Calling the access to drugs "unsatisfactory globally," the WHO lists six proven treatment options for COVID-19 out of which three are shown to prevent hospitalisations in high-risk people.