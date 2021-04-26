COVID-19: What we know about vaccines around the world and their availability in India Updated : April 26, 2021 04:50:04 IST 13 COVID-19 vaccines have got approval for use in different countries In India, four COVID-19 vaccines have got approval- two are in use and two will be available soon Russian vaccine Sputnik-V is the only foreign vaccine that has got approval for emergency use in India Published : April 26, 2021 04:50 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply