The West Bengal Doctor’s Forum (WBDF) has raised 10 demands before Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in order to address concerns of the healthcare workers (HCWs) and their dependants amid the rising COVID-19 cases during the second wave of the infection.

“Those who are engaged in saving lives must have appropriate provisions in case they or their near ones are affected. The least the Government can do!”, the forum representing state doctors tweeted from its official handle on April 28.

The forum has said that administrative and medical heads of every health care institution must be held liable to ensure appropriate communications with HCWs at least twice on a daily basis.

The WBDF has requested the government machinery for the implementation of the 10-point demands without any delay.

The professional body of doctors has asked for dedicated SARI/COVID beds in every tertiary care hospital in every district of West Bengal where HCW admission is prioritised. Every government and private hospital must take the responsibility of allocating appropriate categories of SARI/COVID beds for their HCWs.

The WBDF has asked to designate a central nodal officer and with a dedicated helpline to deal with SARI/COVID-related issues of HCWs and their dependants both in the public and private sector. District COVID cells must deploy dedicated personnel to liaise with competent authorities to ensure no HCWs or their dependents suffer for lack of SARI/COVID beds of appropriate standards.

Among other demands, the forum has requested the state government to support all admitted HCWs and their dependants with every requisite medical care and all other logistic provisions including a clean and healthy environment. The cost of such treatment is to be borne by the government/private sector employers. For those medics not employed but providing medical support (COVID and non-COVID) is to be taken care of by the government, the charter of demands included, the note said.

Regarding vaccination, the forum has asked for a district-wise vaccination facility to be earmarked exclusively for HCWs and their family members on priority and free of cost.

Meanwhile, West Bengal has recorded 16,403 fresh COVID-19 infections and 73 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to reports. The eighth phase of polling for the Assembly elections is underway in the state and the counting of the votes will be held on May 2. The Election Commission has already banned the gathering of people or any victory procession after the announcement of election results in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.