COVID-19: West Bengal announces complete lockdown from May 16 to May 30 Updated : May 15, 2021 02:00:17 IST All vehicle movement is disallowed and only essential and emergency services will remain open All offices, both government and private the state will remain closed Only trucks and vehicles carrying essential supplies will be allowed to ply normally Published : May 15, 2021 01:15 PM IST