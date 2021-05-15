  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

COVID-19: West Bengal announces complete lockdown from May 16 to May 30

Updated : May 15, 2021 02:00:17 IST

All vehicle movement is disallowed and only essential and emergency services will remain open
All offices, both government and private the state will remain closed
Only trucks and vehicles carrying essential supplies will be allowed to ply normally
COVID-19: West Bengal announces complete lockdown from May 16 to May 30
Published : May 15, 2021 01:15 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Apple supplier Foxconn reports Q1 profit T$28.2 billion, beats estimates

Apple supplier Foxconn reports Q1 profit T$28.2 billion, beats estimates

Airbnb reports Q1 loss of nearly $1.2 billion, revenue rises

Airbnb reports Q1 loss of nearly $1.2 billion, revenue rises

Maharashtra extends lockdown till June 1: Know the restriction revisions

Maharashtra extends lockdown till June 1: Know the restriction revisions

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement