COVID-19: West Bengal announces complete lockdown from May 16 to May 30

West Bengal Chief Secretary, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, has imposed a complete lockdown in the state with effect from May 16. All offices, both government and private the state will remain closed.

Only essential and emergency services will be allowed to operate within the lockdown period. All schools, colleges and other educational institutions will also remain closed.

Industrial activities not related to essential goods or COVID-19-related supplies will be restricted. And while tea gardens have not been put under the ambit of these restrictions, only 50 percent of the workforce will be working in the gardens.

All shops selling vegetables, fruits, milk, and bread will remain open from 7 am to 10 am. The sweets shops between 10 am to 5 pm.

State transport services like local trains, metro services, interstate bus/train services, and inland waterways will remain closed in order to prevent the movement of people within the state.

The movement of goods trucks within the state will also be restricted. Only trucks and vehicles carrying essential supplies will be allowed to ply normally.

Other vehicles like private cars, taxis, autorickshaws will not be allowed to go on the roads unless for emergency purposes. All kinds of outdoor activities have been prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am as well. No movement of people and vehicles will be allowed during the restricted period.

Banks too will only work for limited hours, from 10 am to 2 pm.

All political, religious, and cultural gatherings are banned until May 30. Marriages and funerals are, however, allowed but only with 50 and 20 attendants, respectively.

West Bengal is one of the hot spots of COVID-19 infections as massive political rallies were organised for the recently concluded assembly elections.

Many experts have blamed such political rallies for the spread of the coronavirus, not just in West Bengal but in other Indian states as well.

For West Bengal, the presence of the ‘triple mutant’ B.1.618 strain has become a serious concern. This new variant is not only thought to be even more transmissible than the B.1.617 variant but might also be able to achieve more breakthrough infections because of its particular mutations.

The state reported 20,846 new COVID-19 cases and 136 deaths on May 14. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s younger brother Ashim Banerjee also succumbed to COVID-19.