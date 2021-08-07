COVID-19: Weekend lockdown, night curfew in Karnataka; what's allowed, what's not

With a surge in COVID-19 infections in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Friday announced weekend curfew and extension of night lockdown timings.

According to the latest order, the night curfew has been extended by an hour across the state. Only essential movement will be allowed between 9 pm (instead of 10 pm earlier) and 5 am.

Besides, there will be a weekend curfew in eight districts that share borders with Kerala or Maharashtra. These districts are—Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar.

Some reports suggest that earthmovers have dug up roads in border villages to stop the infiltration of bikers from Kerala. However, Rajendra KV, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district, has dismissed any such development.

Here's what's allowed and what's not in these eight districts:

Marriages and family functions are permitted but not with more than 100 attendants.

Shops, including those selling food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, dairy, milk booths, and animal fodder, will be allowed to operate from 5 am to 2 pm.

Home delivery of all items is allowed round the clock.

Only takeaways are allowed from bars.

Cinema halls are allowed to operate with 50 percent occupancy.

All gatherings — social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, and religious functions, among others — are prohibited.

Funerals are allowed with a maximum of 20 attendants.

Schools/colleges to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from August 23 in the first phase.

Movement of public transport, private vehicles, and taxis allowed only to ferry passengers from airports, railway stations, and bus terminals/stops/stands.

Meanwhile, CM Bommai has stressed that travellers from other states would need to produce a negative RT-PCR report to enter Karnataka. In Bengaluru, the police have invoked section 144(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) until August 16. This means, more than four people cannot assemble at a public place.