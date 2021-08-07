COVID-19: Weekend lockdown, night curfew in Karnataka; what's allowed, what's not

With a surge in COVID-19 infections in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Friday announced weekend curfew and extension of night lockdown timings.
According to the latest order, the night curfew has been extended by an hour across the state. Only essential movement will be allowed between 9 pm (instead of 10 pm earlier) and 5 am.
Besides, there will be a weekend curfew in eight districts that share borders with Kerala or Maharashtra. These districts are—Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar.
Some reports suggest that earthmovers have dug up roads in border villages to stop the infiltration of bikers from Kerala. However, Rajendra KV, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district, has dismissed any such development.
Here's what's allowed and what's not in these eight districts:
Meanwhile, CM Bommai has stressed that travellers from other states would need to produce a negative RT-PCR report to enter Karnataka. In Bengaluru, the police have invoked section 144(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) until August 16. This means, more than four people cannot assemble at a public place.
On Friday, Karnataka recorded 1,805 fresh COVID-19 cases and related 36 deaths.