COVID-19: Veteran US broadcaster Larry King in hospital

Updated : January 03, 2021 02:46 PM IST

Sources close to the 87-year-old former CNN interviewer said he has been at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre for over a week.
King, who has Type 2 diabetes, has confronted a series of medical issues over the years, including several heart attacks and quintuple bypass surgery in 1987.
