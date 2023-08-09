COVID-19 variant EG.5 prevalence rises, poses low health risk: WHO

WHO has continued its efforts to assess the risk of COVID-19 that remains high as Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced the formation of a review committee to advise on recommendations.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has put new COVID-19 variant EG.5 under 'variant of interest category' from 'variant under monitoring' due to steady increase in its prevalence. EG.5 has been evaluated as a variant that would pose low health risk like other COVID-19 variants of interest, according to the evidence collected by the global health body.

Over 7,000 sequences from 51 countries have been shared with WHO so far. The characteristics of this variant has revealed that it may spread globally and cause a hike in the number of cases, WHO said.

However, during a press briefing on Wednesday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General, WHO said that the number of reported cases, hospitalisations and global deaths has been declining, even as the number of countries informing WHO has been reducing considerably.

Tedros highlighted that in July, only 25 percent countries and territories had reported COVID-19 deaths and only 11 percent reported hospitalisations and ICU admissions. However, the other countries that have not been reporting to the organisation are also experiencing deaths and hospitalisations due to COVID-19, Tedros added.

Tedros said, “The risk of severe COVID-19 disease and death is vastly lower than it was a year ago, thanks to increasing population immunity from vaccination, infection or both, and from early diagnosis with better clinical care."

WHO has continued its efforts to assess the risk of COVID-19 that remains high, even as the number of cases have reduced subsequently.

"WHO is currently tracking several COVID-19 variants including EG.5, for which we are publishing a risk evaluation today. The risk remains of a more dangerous variant emerging that could cause a sudden increase in cases and deaths,” WHO Director General further said.

WHO also stressed upon the recommendations it announced in May to support countries to manage COVID-19 in the long-term. WHO has said that these recommendations will also help countries to prevent and respond to other diseases while protecting against COVID-19.

WHO Director General Tedros announced the formation of a review committee to advise on recommendations. The recommendations to help countries combat COVID-19 are as follows:

All countries should update their national COVID-19 programmes using the WHO Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan, to move towards longer term sustained management of Covid.

We urge all countries to sustain collaborative surveillance for COVID-19, to detect significant changes in the virus, as well as trends in disease severity and population immunity.

All countries should report COVID-19 data to WHO or in open sources, especially on death and severe disease, genetic sequences, and data on vaccine effectiveness.

All countries should continue to offer COVID-19 vaccination, especially for the most at-risk groups, who are most likely to be hospitalised or to die.

All countries should continue to initiate, support, and collaborate on research to generate evidence for COVID-19 prevention and control.

All countries should deliver optimal clinical care for COVID-19, including access to proven treatments and measures to protect health workers and caregivers.

All countries should continue to work towards ensuring equitable access to safe, effective and quality-assured vaccines, tests and treatments for COVID-19

Tedros added, "The Review Committee is also discussing standing recommendations for monkey pox, which it will deliver later this week. It’s important to emphasise that these recommendations do not interfere with the ongoing negotiations on the new Pandemic Accord or on amendments to the International Health Regulations."

WHO has shown concern on the deteriorating humanitarian situation in conflict hit Sudan . “More than 40 percent of the population of Sudan is now in hunger – double the number since May last year. Limited access to medicines, medical supplies, electricity and water continue to pose a challenge to the delivery of health care in states affected by the conflict,” Tedros said on the situation in Sudan.

The recent conflict in Ethiopia’s Amhara region was also highlighted by Tedros where the influx of refugees has worsened the situation.

“In the three weeks before the conflict erupted, WHO dispatched 35 metric tonnes of supplies, which are enough to reach over half a million people in need. We have also built a cholera treatment centre in Bahir Dar, but we face severe challenges with access and communications. The people of Amhara cannot bear another conflict. WHO calls on all parties to the conflict to cease hostilities and return to talks," Tedros added.