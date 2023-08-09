COVID-19 variant EG.5 prevalence rises, poses low health risk: WHO

4 Min Read
WHO has continued its efforts to assess the risk of COVID-19 that remains high as Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced the formation of a review committee to advise on recommendations.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has put new COVID-19 variant EG.5 under 'variant of interest category' from 'variant under monitoring' due to steady increase in its prevalence. EG.5 has been evaluated as a variant that would pose low health risk like other COVID-19 variants of interest, according to the evidence collected by the global health body.
Over 7,000 sequences from 51 countries have been shared with WHO so far. The characteristics of this variant has revealed that it may spread globally and cause a hike in the number of cases, WHO said.
However, during a press briefing on Wednesday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General, WHO said that the number of reported cases, hospitalisations and global deaths has been declining, even as the number of countries informing WHO has been reducing considerably.
Tedros highlighted that in July, only 25 percent countries and territories had reported COVID-19 deaths and only 11 percent reported hospitalisations and ICU admissions. However, the other countries that have not been reporting to the organisation are also experiencing deaths and hospitalisations due to COVID-19, Tedros added.
Tedros said, “The risk of severe COVID-19 disease and death is vastly lower than it was a year ago, thanks to increasing population immunity from vaccination, infection or both, and from early diagnosis with better clinical care."
WHO has continued its efforts to assess the risk of COVID-19 that remains high, even as the number of cases have reduced subsequently.
"WHO is currently tracking several COVID-19 variants including EG.5, for which we are publishing a risk evaluation today. The risk remains of a more dangerous variant emerging that could cause a sudden increase in cases and deaths,” WHO Director General further said.
WHO also stressed upon the recommendations it announced in May to support countries to manage COVID-19 in the long-term. WHO has said that these recommendations will also help countries to prevent and respond to other diseases while protecting against COVID-19.
WHO Director General Tedros announced the formation of a review committee to advise on recommendations. The recommendations to help countries combat COVID-19 are as follows:
Tedros added, "The Review Committee is also discussing standing recommendations for monkey pox, which it will deliver later this week. It’s important to emphasise that these recommendations do not interfere with the ongoing negotiations on the new Pandemic Accord or on amendments to the International Health Regulations."
WHO has shown concern on the deteriorating humanitarian situation in conflict hit Sudan. “More than 40 percent of the population of Sudan is now in hunger – double the number since May last year. Limited access to medicines, medical supplies, electricity and water continue to pose a challenge to the delivery of health care in states affected by the conflict,” Tedros said on the situation in Sudan.
The recent conflict in Ethiopia’s Amhara region was also highlighted by Tedros where the influx of refugees has worsened the situation.
“In the three weeks before the conflict erupted, WHO dispatched 35 metric tonnes of supplies, which are enough to reach over half a million people in need. We have also built a cholera treatment centre in Bahir Dar, but we face severe challenges with access and communications. The people of Amhara cannot bear another conflict. WHO calls on all parties to the conflict to cease hostilities and return to talks," Tedros added.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
India’s highest-paid CEOs — no one broke the Rs 100 crore ceiling in FY23
Aug 9, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Freshers Alert: These sectors have job openings but only if you have these skills
Aug 9, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Bottom for home loan rates falling: Are good days ahead for borrowers?
Aug 9, 2023 IST4 Min Read
World View | Russia-Africa Summit — here's what Moscow wanted to convey to world
Aug 9, 2023 IST6 Min Read