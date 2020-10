COVID-19 vaccines will be the fastest vaccine to be ever developed and they will be available by the summer of 2021, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said on Monday.

The world needs to be better prepared to deal with any next pandemic and for that vaccine platforms required to be built, which can develop vaccines faster than traditional route, he said while addressing at the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020, which is being held virtually.

COVID-19 has pushed global economy into deep economic depression, he added. “Researchers are breaking silos, 1,37,000 COVID-19 genomic sequences have been shared.”

“First approved COVID-19 vaccines could be mRNA vaccines but has challenges. mRNA vaccine manufacturing is hard to scale, logistical challenges as it will need extensive cold chain. mRNA platforms in future could be developed to make vaccine more thermo stable.”.

“Monoclonal antibodies development also needs more research. Need to develop cheaper and faster monoclonal antibodies, delivery platforms can help. Innovation in sensitive and specific diagnostic processes needed for future. Diagnostics are failing us currently in COVID fight, in US 3 out of 4 are never diagnosed.”

He further added that there should be more sensitive and specific diagnostic processes.