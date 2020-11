Last year, in November, the first COVID-19 case was reported in China. The world has changed a lot since then — from stringent lockdowns to worsening economy. While the world is slowly recovering from the shock of it, everyone is waiting eagerly for the vaccines.

From the looks of it, the vaccine manufacturers might not keep the public waiting for long. The interim analysis results for phase III trials have started pouring out, and the manufacturers are coming with good news.

In this article, we look at the current status of the top four vaccine candidates globally.

University of Oxford/AstraZeneca

The preliminary results of the coronavirus vaccine, AZD1222, developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, shows that it works across all age groups, including the elderly. Furthermore, the vaccine can also reduce asymptomatic infection.

Technologies used: Non-replicating viral vector method.

Efficacy: The trials used two doses; while one showed 90 percent efficacy, the other showed 62 percent.

Availability in India: AstraZeneca has tied up with Serum Institute of India for production and delivery. This means the vaccine would be available as soon as it is approved for use within two-three months, as told by CEO Adar Poonawala.

Pricing: $2.50 per dose

Storage: The vaccine can be stored at normal refrigerated temperatures i.e., 2-8 degrees celsius.

Logistics: AZD1222 can be supplied using the current supply chain mechanisms in place, making the delivery to remote areas feasible.

Moderna

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, created in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health, has shown some promising results — out of the 11 volunteers who developed COVID-19, none were vaccinated. And the vaccinated candidates did not show any severe symptoms.

Technologies used: mRNA-based vaccines.

Efficacy: The phase III trials showed 94.5 percent efficacy.

Availability in India: The company has made no plans for distribution in India. Moreover, the high cost might render them unaffordable for the national vaccine programe.

Pricing: Upwards of $25 per dose

Storage: The vaccine needs to be stored at 20 degrees celsius, but it can be kept at 2-8 degrees celsius for up to a month.

Logistics: India has the required supply chain mechanisms since Polio vaccines are stored at the same temperature, but they are pretty limited.

Sputnik V

Sputnik V, created by the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology in collaboration with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, is the world's first registered vaccine.

Technologies used: Human adenoviral vector.

Efficacy: The second interim analysis of clinical data showed 91.4 percent vaccine efficacy.

Availability in India: RDIF has tied up with Dr. Reddy's Labs in India to produce and deliver the vaccine.

Pricing: Rs 750

Storage: The vaccine comes in two forms - liquid and lyophilized. The vaccine needs to be stored at minus 18 degrees celsius in liquid form, but in the lyophilized form, it can be held at 2-8 degrees celsius.

Logistics: India has the required supply chain mechanism to transfer vaccine in the lyophilized form to remote areas.

Pfizer/BioNTech

Pfizer is developing its vaccine candidate with its German partner BioNTech SE and has applied for emergency US authorisation. The drugmaker said the vaccine is consistent across age and ethnicity and has no major safety concerns.

Technologies used: mRNA-based

Efficacy: The interim analysis of phase III data showed that the vaccine has 95 percent efficacy.

Availability in India: So far, Pfizer has not applied to Indian drug regulators to conduct late-stage trials in the country. This is a requirement global vaccine candidates have to fulfill. Pfizer hasn't made any deals with Indian vaccine makers either. In any case, the chances are high cost might render the vaccines unaffordable for the national vaccine programme.

Pricing: $20 per dose

Storage: Has to be stored at minus 60-90 degrees celsius.