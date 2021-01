Serum Institute of India CEO and owner Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday said the vaccine against COVID-19 will be sold at Rs 1,000 in the private market. He made the remarks on the day the vaccine is being dispatched throughout the country from Pune. The vaccine was given at a price of Rs 200 for the first 100 million doses to the government.

"We've given a special price of Rs 200 for the first 100 million doses only to the government of India on their request, that we want to support common man, vulnerable, poor, healthcare workers. After that, we willb e selling it at Rs 1,000 in private markets," said Poonawalla, ANI reported.

He claimed that the company did not make any profit in the first 100 million doses. "To the government of India, we'll still maintain a very reasonable price but it will be a little bit more than Rs 200 which is our cost price. So we decided not to make any profit, and we wanted to support the nation and the government for the first 100 million doses," he said.

He added that there have been requests from other nations to the PMO for vaccines to be supplied from SII. "We are trying to supply vaccine to Africa, South America. So we are doing a little bit everywhere. So we will try to keep everyone happy. We've to take care of our population and nation as well," he said.

On the way ahead on the production and logistics for the vaccine, he said, "We make 70-80 million doses every month. Planning is underway to see how many will be given to India and foreign countries. Health ministry has made logistics plans. We also have partnerships with private players for trucks, vans, and cold storage."

A massive pan-India inoculation drive against COVID-19 was set in process with more than 56 lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine leaving Pune for 13 cities across India on Tuesday, four days before the vaccinations are scheduled to begin on January 16. The first consignment of the vaccines rolled out of the SII facility in Pune early Tuesday and reached Delhi a few hours later.

The vaccine movement has started, union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Twitter. Four airlines will operate nine flights to transport 56.5 lakh doses of the vaccine from Pune to 13 cities across the country on Tuesday, he said. Covishield is developed by Oxford University and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca and manufactured by the SII.

"The first two flights operated by SpiceJet and GoAir from Pune to Delhi and Chennai have taken off", the minister said in the morning. "I am happy to share that SpiceJet has carried India's first consignment of COVID vaccine today. The first consignment of Covishield consisting of 34 boxes and weighing 1,088 kg was carried from Pune to Delhi on SpiceJet flight 8937," said Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet.