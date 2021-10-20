COVID-19 vaccine: What new US travel policy means for Indians

The US will welcome fully-vaccinated foreign nationals into the country from November 8, but block entry of those who have received only one shot, even if they have recovered from COVID-19, said reports.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on October 15 updated the guidelines for foreign nationals, which said those who have received the FDA or WHO-approved single-dose vaccine or “any combination of two doses” from the two-dose vaccine series will be allowed to travel to the country.

However, an agency spokeswoman said those with just one dose will not be allowed to travel to the US, regardless of whether the individual has recovered from COVID-19, Bloomberg reported.

Indian travellers need to get both the shots of the two-dose vaccine to be allowed into the US.

Trouble with definitions in Europe

In some countries in Europe, people who have recovered from COVID-19 and received at least one shot are considered fully vaccinated. These individuals receive the EU digital COVID certificate, which is widely considered as a vaccine passport in the bloc.

The US, however, does not permit recovery from COVID-19 to be considered as a definition of vaccination. Regardless of whether they have contracted the disease, US residents will have to take both shots of the two-dose vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson's vaccine to be considered fully vaccinated.

The latest travel policy may become a bone of contention with some European nations such as France.

In both France and Norway, a person who has recovered from COVID-19 and received a single dose of a two-dose vaccine is considered fully vaccinated.

People in Greece are considered fully vaccinated if they have received the first dose within six months of recovering from the infection.

People in Austria are allowed to wait for a year to get the second shot if they have recovered from COVID-19 and received the first shot. They are also considered vaccinated in the interim period.

In Italy, those who have recovered from the infection and received a shot of a vaccine within one year of testing positive get the ‘green certificate,’ which is valid for a year. The certificate allows you to access indoor venues and workplaces.

What the policy means for Indian travellers

The new policy will allow entry of travellers from 26 Schengen countries in Europe as well as China, India, Iran, Brazil and South Africa. The Indian diaspora in the US will now be able to travel to India without any hassles. Indian residents travelling to the US will need to show the vaccine certificate before boarding a flight.

However, Indians who have received Bharat Biotech's Covaxin or Sputnik will be barred from entering the US.

Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla recently said the Centre hopes the WHO approves Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin soon.

“It is not the administrative or political process, rather it is a technical process of WHO. Technical committee will evaluate the submissions made by Bharat Biotech which created Covaxin. I am sure the approval of Covaxin from WHO will come at the soonest possible," Shringla said.