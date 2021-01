Vaccines represent the greatest hope for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, which, according to January 17 2021 WHO report, has so far claimed 20,14,729 lives globally.

Usually, a vaccine takes years to be developed. However, the widespread havoc that the virus unleashed across the world throughout 2020 necessitated quick action. This meant, scientists and researchers had to act fast and roll out multiple vaccines in record time, which they did.

So, what do vaccines do? They mimic the virus, or a part of it, and stimulate the immune system to develop antibodies. Worldwide, a handful of vaccines have been authorized, and, according to WHO, over 50 candidates are in various phases of trials.

Pre-clinical stage: Shots are given to animals to check for immune responses.

Phase 1 of clinical testing: Vaccine is administered to a small set of people to determine its safety, and learn more about immune responses.

Phase 2: Bigger groups, numbering into hundreds, are administered the vaccine to enable researchers learn more about its safety and dosage.

Phase 3: Shots are given to thousands of people to confirm the vaccine’s safety. This includes tracking side effects, if any, and effectiveness.

Here are 10 vaccines that have either been developed or are in various stages of development:

1. Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine

This has been approved for use in the UK, US and Canada among other countries. It was the first vaccine to win regulatory approval in Europe and North America. It’s 95 per cent effective, according to the company.

2. Moderna vaccine

This vaccine uses a tiny fragment of coronavirus’s genetic code. This starts making part of the virus in the body. The immune system recognises that as foreign and starts attacking it. According to the phase 3 trial data, its efficacy is 94.1.

3. Covishield - Oxford University-AstraZeneca

On January 3, the vaccine was approved for use in India and is known as Covishield in the country. However, few regulators have sought more information after intriguing data suggested that its efficacy was either 62 per cent or 90 per cent effective, depending on the dosage.

4. Covaxin - Bharat Biotech

This was developed with the Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology. It was the first Indian vaccine to enter clinical trials last year. On January 3, it was approved for emergency use.

5. Johnson & Johnson

The drugmaker's experimental one-shot vaccine has shown long-lasting immune response in an early study. It can become the first in the world to protect people after just one shot. A report in the New England Journal of Medicine said that its immune response lasted for 71 days. Its phase 3 trial is on in the US. Within weeks, the company will learn how its performed in the late-stage trial.

6. Novavax

Novavax launched phase 3 trials in the UK in September, and results are expected soon. Two phase 3 trials are on in the US, Mexico and the UK. Interim data expected soon.

7. Gamaleya

Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute has developed a vaccine known as Sputnik V or Gam-Covid-Vac. It’s efficacy rate, according to interim analysis of trial results, is said to be 95 per cent. However, some doubt the data. In August itself, Russia approved the vaccine for limited use even before phase 3 trials had started. The vaccine is expected to be distributed in India, apart from UAE, Hungary, Saudi Arabia etc.

8. SinoVac

Chinese biotech SinoVac has launched phase 3 trials for its vaccine in China and internationally. It has got approval for limited use within China. Phase 3 trials are on in Brazil, Indonesia and Turkey.

9. Sinopharm

The Chinese manufacturer is developing two vaccines. Though trials are on, both have been widely distributed in China under limited-use provisions.

10. CureVac