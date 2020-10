As the world desperately awaits a COVID-19 vaccine, here's a look at the progress pharma companies have made in developing a shield to protect humans from the deadly coronavirus.

Typically, researchers and pharma companies require years of testing before a vaccine is made available for clinical use. Nonetheless, in view of the raging pandemic, scientists around the world are racing against time to get a vaccine ready by early 2021.

At present, around 44 vaccines are being used in clinical trials/evaluations around the globe, while research continues on 92 other vaccines, which are mostly in preclinical trials.

In preclinical evaluations, scientists test a new vaccine by administering them on animals like monkeys or mice to observe their immune response.

However, clinical evaluations on humans takes place in three phases. In phase one of safety trials, scientists administer the vaccine only to a small number of people to test the safety and dosage. These trials confirm whether the vaccine produces an immune system response.

In phase two -- expanded trials -- people are split into some groups composed of only children or adults or elderly, and the impact is observed. These trials specifically test the vaccines ability to stimulate the immune system.

In phase three -- efficacy trials -- scientists administer the vaccine to thousands of people and measure the impact. These trials confirm whether the vaccine protects patients from the virus or not. Side effects are also observed in these trials since they can be easily missed in previous attempts. This stage determines the efficacy of the vaccine.

For example, Johnson & Johnson paused its vaccine trials after a participant showed an unexplained illness.

Some countries approve vaccines without waiting for the phase III results. China and Russia have already done this. However, experts warn of severe risks in such cases.

Here's a look at some of the key vaccines around the world and their makers who promise to introduce the vaccines in the market , some without patent.

AstraZeneca

British-Swedish company AstraZeneca in collaboration with the University of Oxford is preparing a non-replicating viral vector-based vaccine called ChAdOx1.

In May, the US government awarded 1.2 billion dollars to the company in support. The vaccine has been successful in case of monkeys, and to date, its combined phase one and phase two trials have shown promising results. The vaccine spurs the development of antibodies that protects against the coronavirus as well as other immune defences.

India and England are hosting phase II and III combined trials, while the US, Brazil, and South Africa are carrying out phase three trials.

If proven effective, the vaccine would be administered only once.

Moderna

Moderna, in collaboration with the National Institute of Health, is developing coronavirus vaccines based on the messenger RNA to produce viral proteins in the body. The development that began in January is nowhere near completion; however, they have reached phase 3 trials with the financial support of about a billion dollars.

In the previous trials, the vaccine has protected monkeys from coronavirus and soon in March company launched their studies on humans which bagged promising results.

In August, the government awarded an additional 1.5 billion dollar in exchange for 100 million doses if the vaccine proves effective.

If proven effective, the vaccine would be administered in two doses with a gap of 28 days.

The company halted its global trials on September 6 when one of the volunteers developed inflammation; however, the trials resumed within a week with an exception in the US.

Sinovac

Sinovac Biotech, a private Chinese company, is testing an inactivated vaccine called CoronaVac. In June, it announced the success of their combined phase 1 and 2 results with no visible side effects. In July, they launched their phase three trials.

In July, the Chinese government gave it an emergency approval for limited use. It will deliver some 40 million doses in Indonesia by March 2021. However, they are planning a worldwide distribution by early 2021.

The vaccine is administered in two doses with a gap of 14 days.

Sinopharm

Developed by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, Sinopharm, has also received emergency approval by the Chinese government after successful phase three trials.

Wuhan Institute of Biological Products a state-owned Chinese company has also developed an inactivated vaccine of the same name. It's phase three trials were successful in UAE, Peru, and Morocco.

In September, UAE gave emergency approval for Sinopharm's use for healthcare workers.

The vaccine is administered in two doses with a gap of 21 days.

Johnson & Johnson

After successfully developing vaccines for Ebola and other diseases with Adenovirus they are now on coronavirus vaccine development with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. They launched the phase 3 trials in September which had to be on Monday today due to an unexplained illness.

In March, they received $456m from the United States government. In August the federal government agreed to pay them a billion-dollar for 100 million doses of the vaccine was approved. They signed a similar deal with the EU for 200 million doses.

Pfizer

The German firm BioNTech in collaboration with Pfizer and Fosun Pharma based in New York and China respectively are developing an mRNA-based vaccine.

The company has signed a deal with the US government to deliver 100 million doses by December for $1.9b, with an option to acquire some 500m doses more.

In September, Pfizer's executive said they would know if the vaccine works as soon as October 2020. They expect to deliver 1.3b doses worldwide by the end of 2021. It would be administered in two doses with a gap of 28 days.

Bharat Biotech

An Indian company, Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institue of Virology is testing an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine called Covaxin. Their phase 1 and 2 trials were approved by the Indian drug-regulator.

The vaccine would be available across the country by the end of the year. Two doses with a gap of fourteen days would be administered for the virus.

Zydus Cadilla

Indian Pharma major, Zydus Cadilla is developing a DNA plasmid-based vaccine called ZyCov-D. The phase 2 trials of the vaccine seem to be going in the right direction with the vaccine likely to be available by March 2021.

If approved, the vaccine would be administered in three doses with a gap of 28 days.

Serum Institute of India

Serum Institute is working in collaboration with Gavi Alliance and the Gates Foundation. Under the partnership, some 200 million doses are covered. In September, they were further funded to make some additional 100 million vaccines for India and other low to middle-income countries by next year.