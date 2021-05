Apollo Hospitals has priced Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 at Rs 1250 per dose (including administration charges). Dr Reddy's Laboratory has announced a tie-up with Apollo Hospitals for the Russian vaccine Sputnik V in India. The pricing is similar to that of Covaxin, another vaccine against coronavirus, as Sputnik V makes debut on CoWIN platform. The Sputnik V vaccine is likely to be available at Apollo Group Hospitals from June 10.

On Friday, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories had announced that the imported doses of Sputnik V vaccine will cost Rs 995.40 per dose, including GST. Dr. Reddy's and Russian Direct Investment Fund entered into a deal in September 2020 to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine.

The pilot programme of the vaccine was launched at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam on May 17 and May 18 respectively. The pilot programme will be extended to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Pune. The first consignment of 1.50 lakh doses of the Sputnik V vaccine reached India on May 1.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Erez Israeli, Chief Executive Officer at Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL), said that the company expects to import 36 million doses of Sputnik in the first three months after which local manufacturing is expected to kick in. "The goal here is to get as many people vaccinated as possible and we are all working round the clock," Israeli said.

Sputnik V vaccine with an efficacy rate of over 90 percent against the Coronavirus disease, is the third vaccine after Covaxin and Covishield to be given approval in India. It, however, was given regulatory approval or restricted use authorisation in India on April 12.