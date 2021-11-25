COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light to be launched in India by December

Sputnik Light is the same as component-1 of the Sputnik V which is being used in India after getting emergency use authorisation from the Drug Regulator in April.

Sputnik's two-dose vaccine is already being administered and that was a couple of months ago. Reports suggest that single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light, the first dose of Sputnik, is likely to be launched in India by December.

Now, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is working with the Indian Drug Regulator on this and they are also expecting to export it from India in December. The vaccine is expected to be manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. However, CNBC-TV18 has not verified this report independently.

Sputnik Light is the same as component-1 of the Sputnik V which is being used in India after getting emergency use authorisation from the Drug Regulator in April.

In terms of the companies that are involved, Dr Reddy's Laboratories is the RDIF marketing partner for Sputnik, and post the Q2 numbers they had mentioned that they hope to get approval for Sputnik Light.

RDIF has also tied up with a bunch of companies in India to manufacture Sputnik and it includes the likes of Gland Pharma, Strides Pharma, Panacea Biotech, Shilpa Medicare, Wockhardt, Morepen. All these companies have a tie-up either in terms of manufacturing, fill and finish.