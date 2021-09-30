COVID-19 vaccine shots won't last a lifetime, say experts; here’s why

The debate around the need for COVID-19 booster shots has already gained much steam in the West. In India too, those who received both doses of the vaccines early on are now seeking to understand whether the shots will provide lifetime protection against contracting the disease.

Studies are being conducted across several nations to ascertain if vaccine protection wanes and if so, how long the protection lasts.

What we know so far

According to experts, the effect of the COVID-19 vaccine cannot be compared to the vaccines of other diseases like measles, mumps, or rubella that provide lifetime immunity. The shots for measles and chickenpox use replicating viruses and therefore, providing lifelong immunity.

COVID-19 vaccines , on the other hand, have non-replicating adenovirus. Moreover, diseases like measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox don't have mutations but SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has at least eight identified variants. This makes it more difficult for COVID vaccines to provide lifetime immunity.

A study conducted by the United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that the COVID-19 vaccine was almost 100 percent effective among vaccinated individuals for at least six months. The researchers added that even after six months, the efficacy of the vaccine wouldn't suddenly drop by a third or half.

The current COVID-19 vaccines would provide protection for at least a year, say experts.

Does every vaccinated individual need a booster shot?

While it is proven that booster shots provide an extra layer of protection from COVID-19, it is still disputed whether taking a booster dose is absolutely essential.

Scientists say that the need for a booster dose doesn't arise due to the 'fading' impact of the administered COVID-19 vaccine but due to the emergence of new variants of the virus. So, the need for follow-up shots depends on the global vaccination push.

New variants of COVID-19 have been emerging in unvaccinated individuals. Therefore, if countries succeed in vaccinating all citizens at a faster pace, it is likely that the virus would stop mutating, thereby, reducing the need for booster shots.

Why are vaccinated individuals are getting infected?

Researchers blame new variants for vaccinated people contracting the virus. However, they maintain that vaccinated individuals have a very low chance of catching the virus, and even if they do, they are usually asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

For vulnerable individuals (those with comorbidities) living in towns where COVID-19 cases are on the rise and new variants are surfacing, getting a booster shot may be a good idea, say experts.

Besides vaccination, following COVID-19 norms like wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing hands are also key factors that reduce the likelihood of an individual contracting the virus.