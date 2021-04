The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday said that owing to the limited stock of COVID-19 vaccines, over 70 percent vaccination centres in Mumbai will remain non-functional on Sunday.

Mumbai on Saturday recorded 5,888 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily rise in infections since March 30. Also, for the first time since April 12, when the city had reported 6,905 cases, the daily rise in infections in the country's financial capital fell below 7,000 on Saturday. The caseload in the city stands at 6,22,109.

The fall in cases on Saturday also brought down the positivity rate from 18 percent to 15 percent compared to the last week. The overall growth rate of cases in the city is 1.26 percent.