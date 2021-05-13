COVID-19 vaccine: Serum Institute’s Novavax shot launch may get delayed in India, reports Updated : May 13, 2021 01:55:44 IST Novavax on May 10 said that its worldwide launch of the COVID-19 vaccine will get pushed beyond Q3 2021 SII has named its Novavax version as Covovax Covovax trial is based on comparing immunogenicity and safety data with the Novavax candidate Published : May 13, 2021 01:55 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply