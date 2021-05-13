  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

COVID-19 vaccine: Serum Institute’s Novavax shot launch may get delayed in India, reports

Updated : May 13, 2021 01:55:44 IST

Novavax on May 10 said that its worldwide launch of the COVID-19 vaccine will get pushed beyond Q3 2021
SII has named its Novavax version as Covovax
Covovax trial is based on comparing immunogenicity and safety data with the Novavax candidate
COVID-19 vaccine: Serum Institute’s Novavax shot launch may get delayed in India, reports
Published : May 13, 2021 01:55 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Restrictions in Maharashtra under ‘break the chain’ extended till June 1

Restrictions in Maharashtra under ‘break the chain’ extended till June 1

Bengaluru has most hospital beds per 1,000 people at 3.6; NCR, Kolkata have just 2: Survey

Bengaluru has most hospital beds per 1,000 people at 3.6; NCR, Kolkata have just 2: Survey

Vodafone Idea adds subscribers for the 1st time since Oct 2019, Airtel under pressure post Africa numbers

Vodafone Idea adds subscribers for the 1st time since Oct 2019, Airtel under pressure post Africa numbers

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement