Healthcare COVID-19 Vaccine: Serum Institute files Rs 100-cr suit against volunteer; experts seek transparency Updated : November 30, 2020 09:17 AM IST A 40-year-old trial participant has sued the Serum Institute of India (SII) alleging that the experimental vaccine caused a 'severe adverse reaction'. SII says the claims are malicious and misconceived. The eerie silence from both the DCGI and the Drug Monitoring and Safety Board has added to the concerns on adherence to protocols and the overall safety of the vaccine.